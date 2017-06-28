City of Leavenworth Update – Mayor Cheri Farivar

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Dan Langager to talk about last night’s council meeting, long-range transportation work by the Planning Comission, a discussion with the Freedom Foundation on union negotiations, a parking study getting underway later this summer and a public hearing July 11 on the proposed expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

