City of Leavenworth Update – Mayor Cheri Farivar
Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Dan Langager to talk about last night’s council meeting, long-range transportation work by the Planning Comission, a discussion with the Freedom Foundation on union negotiations, a parking study getting underway later this summer and a public hearing July 11 on the proposed expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
