City of East Wenatchee Update – Councilman Tim Detering
East Wenatchee City Councilman Tim Detering joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about road construction projects getting underway, with delays and closures starting today on North Baker Avenue, provide an update on the Gateway Project going in next year at 9th St. and Valley Mall Parkway, efforts to get direct flights from Pangborn Airport to San Francisco and more.
