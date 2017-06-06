Chelan PUD to Design Meter Replacement Plan for 2018

Chelan PUD Commissioners want a system design plan for digital two-way electric meters by year’s end. At the board meeting yesterday, Commissioner Steve McKenna tells KOHO the PUD’s mission is to provide reliable electric service and he wants staff to gather more information for the board to decide how best to proceed.

The two-way, digital meters automatically send data to the PUD, providing real-time meter reading without needing a person on-site. So-called “smart meters” are already found in about 40 percent of households nationwide. In 2010 the Chelan PUD began installing one-way digital electric meters as aging analog meters needed replacement.

Andy Wendell, Customer Service Director, said PUD staff will ask potential vendors to provide information on how they will address some of the concerns the PUD heard from customers about privacy, data security, potential radio frequency health effects and fire safety. Wendell said the meter replacement plan will likely include an “opt-out” option.

With the board’s direction, staff and a consultant will start system design, with possible installation in late 2018 or early 2019.