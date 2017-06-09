Chelan-Douglas CASA Seeking Volunteers

In September, the Chelan-Douglas CASA Program will start training new child advocates, people who become a voice for children in need, said Director Sue Baker. She said the program continues to give every child who needs one a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) who will advocate for their best interests.

The next CASA volunteer training begins Sept. 23. To sign up or learn more call or email Volunteer Coordinator/Trainer Arlene at 662-7350 or arleneg@nwi.net and visit their website cdcasa.org.