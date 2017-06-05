Chelan Couple to ‘Charge Across Washington’ Via US 2 EV Charging Station Network

The historic US 2 connects Everett in the west and Spokane in the east with 326 miles of highway – and it is now fully electrified for all-electric vehicles. The charging station network was largely installed by the non-profit Plug-In NCW. By joining the Cascade Scenic Loop and the Stevens Pass Greenway, electric vehicles can now drive from one end of Washington to the other. And one Chelan couple is saying: challenge accepted.

Hayli Libby-Thompson with our sister station in Chelan KOZI reports.