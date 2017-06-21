Chelan County Commission Update – Keith Goehner
Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner joins Chris Hansen to talk about an upcoming public hearing on new recreational marijuana regulations, fireworks restrictions in the county and its cities as 4th of July approaches, farm workers camps now full for cherry harvest and their need for growth, concerns about apple maggots at the Dryden Transfer Station, analyzing algae blooms in Fish Lake and more.
