Cashmere’s History Comes Alive This Weekend at 39th Annual Founders’ Days
The 39th annual Founders’ Days Celebration comes to Cashmere is this Friday and Saturday, with new events added this year to the yearly highlight of the community’s history. Gina Imperato, Manager of the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce, joins Chris Hansen to talk about happenings along Cottage Avenue, the Crunch Pak Grand Parade, an open house at the Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village and more.
