Brush Fire Reported Above Malaga-Alcoa Highway

A thunderstorm rolled through earlier this afternoon above Mission Ridge, Colockum and Palisades, causing at least six fires from lightning strikes.

8 p.m. Monday: Hot, dry, breezy conditions are driving the Alcoa Fire, now estimated at 500 acres. About 100 homes are currently under Level 2 evacuation notices, most from Colockum Road southward. All Level 1s were upgraded to 2.

Fire Information Officer Holly Krake told KOHO the fire has behaved in a creeping, backing way in areas, but more active in others. Several Chelan County Fire Districts are responding, along with Douglas County, Forest Service and DNR.

Crews are working to keep the fire west (above) Malaga-Alcoa Highway and north of Colockum Road. So far they’ve been successful, Krake said.

She said an Type 3 Incident Command team has been requested and will likely take over command for overnight operations.

6:30 p.m.: Malaga-Alcoa Highway is now closed due to the fire above the road. Level 2 evacuation notification for Colockum Rd., Tarpiscan Rd., Kingsbury Rd., Moses Carr Rd. and Ingersol Rd. Level 2 means to prepare and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

5:15 p.m. update: Level 1 evacuation notices are now in place for Kingsbury, Colockum Rd., Ingersol Rd., and Tarpiscan. Evac alerts are 1 (Ready), 2 (Set), 3 (Go).

A second-alarm brush fire is burning about 10 miles south of Wenatchee along the Malaga-Alcoa Highway. Officials say it could be lightning-caused. It’s burning on a steep, grassy hillside above the highway and crews are working to keep it from crossing the road. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County crews are responding.