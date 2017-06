The Wenatchee Valley Autoimmune Network is hosting discussion on Living with Autoimmunity Saturday, June 24 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Numerica PAC in downtown Wenatchee. The founder and director of the Autoimmunity Advocacy Alliance Judi Rising joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about this years conference. Learn more at their website.