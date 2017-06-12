AppleSox Season Underway, Honor History at First Home Series

The Wenatchee AppleSox are now 5-5 after opening a three-game set against the Yakima Valley Pippins with a 4-3 win last night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

The AppleSox are paying tribute to the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Minor League Baseball in the Wenatchee Valley by wearing throwback 1937 Wenatchee Chief uniforms once per three-game series at home this year. The first time was Saturday night in the series finale against the Victoria HarbourCats.

Trevor Williams, voice of the AppleSox, joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to recap the season so far.