The 2017 Wenatchee AppleSox season is underway, with Walla Walla shutting out the Sox over the weekend. The team now takes on Victoria for a six game series starting today, with their home opener this Thursday at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Dan Langager talks with their new head coach Kyle Krustangel and broadcaster Trevor Williams about the season so far and this Thursday’s Fan Fest. Get season schedules and more at AppleSox.com.