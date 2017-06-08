Annual NCW Sports Awards Honor Student Athletes, NBA Chelan Native
The 47th annual North Central Washington Sports Awards took place at the Town Toyota Center Tuesday night, an event giving recognition to area athletes, coaches and others associated with the region’s sports scene. The keynote speaker was Chelan native Joe Harris Jr., now an NBA player for the Brooklyn Nets.
KOHO News Intern John Malmin attended the event; he and Dan Langager filed this report.
