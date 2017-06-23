All Entiat River Road, Campgrounds Reopen Today

Recreationists longing to get to the upper reaches of the Entiat Valley, hike trails into Glacier Peak Wilderness and camp in campgrounds closed since 2014, will once again be able to access the entire 38-mile length of the Entiat River Road starting today. The last seven miles of the road have been closed due to mudslides that occurred in April.

While Forest Service and Chelan County Emergency Management crews will continue monitoring the area for hazards, almost all campgrounds up the Entiat are now open. Dan Langager has more.