A Flying Legend: B25 Brings History, WWII Vets to Pangborn Airport

June 13, 2017 | 2

A rare piece of history landed at the Pangborn Memorial Airport yesterday. A B-25 bomber from World War II will be on display all this week, including Aviation Day this Saturday. The bomber is part of the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum collection used to educate the public about the role of combat aviation. We sent Dan Langager to Pangborn Airport yesterday afternoon, where he got more than just a close up view.

2 Comments

  1. annie Birks on June 13, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    I got to talk to these great men and their families. It was such a fun day for all of us. The crew that brought the plane from Arizona love their airplane and the Vets who got to fly with them yesterday.

  2. annie Birks on June 13, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Thanks to Pangborn airport for making yesterday possible. It was a once in a lifetime experience.

