4th of July Without Fireworks? Chelan, Douglas County Officials Say Sorry, But Yes

Summer is here and the 4th of July is less than two weeks away. While the celebration of our nation’s birthday has long included fireworks large and small, following new regulations passed over the last year in the region, restrictions on personal fireworks are now in place for all of Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties.

KOHO’s Chris Hansen and Dan Langager report that you can enjoy professional fireworks, but law enforcement and fire officers are on the lookout this summer for residents lighting any personal fireworks.