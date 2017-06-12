2017 Elections Special Filing Period Starts Tomorrow

Although elections might be far from most people’s minds this time of year, for a select few campaigning is getting underway. Primary election is Tuesday August 1 and general election November 7.

Those throwing their hats in the ring for local offices did so in late May during the regular filing period, but a few posts lack any candidates. To fill empty candidates seats for those districts in Chelan County, a special filing period starts tomorrow, as Icicle Broadcasting’s Jay Witherbee reports.