10 a.m. Fire Update – Spartan, Sutherland Canyon, Straight Hollow

KOHO’s Dan Langager has the latest details on the three fires burning south of Wenatchee – Spartan, Sutherland Canyon and Straight Hollow Fires.

The Spartan is 30% contained at 7,500 acres; the Sutherland 10% contained at 10,000 acres; Straight Hollow 20% contained at 6,000 acres.

Level 3 evacuations are now in place for the Sutherland Canyon Fire along the Palisades Road corridor beginning at the Highway 28 juncture. Level 2 evacuations are in place the Trinidad area along Mansfield Road.

Level 2 evacuation levels remain in place for the Spartan Fire along Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road.

Shelter is available for evacuated residents at the Columbia Grove Covenant Church at 19 McElmurry Lane in East Wenatchee. Shelter for pets is also available at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.