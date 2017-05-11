World’s Driest Wheat Region in Adams County Breaks 100-Year Snow Record

An area of central Adams County is considered some of the driest wheat-growing land in the world. It gets an average of 9.5 inches of precipitation each year, which makes this winter not just exceptional, it’s record-setting.

Employees at Washington State University’s Dryland Research Station started keeping records of snow and rain fall 100 years ago. And this winter, snow covered the area for 76 consecutive days , breaking a record set in the mid 1980’s.

Now that the above-average amount of snow has melted, millions of acres of dryland winter wheat in the inland northwest stand to benefit in a big way, as KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports.