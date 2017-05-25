Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Update – Shiloh Schauer

Shiloh Schauer, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about their new digs on 2nd St. and Wenatchee Ave. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 16, other upcoming events like Coffee and Commerce, Ale Trail and Business After Hours, an update on her work with lawmakers to start a Washington State Tourism Promotion Board and future development in Olds Station and North Wenatchee.