Wenatchee School District Celebrates Student-Business Workshops, Lincoln Elementary Renovation

May 18, 2017 | 0

Diana Haglund, Wenatchee Learns Connect Coordinator, joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about several events and workshops connecting students to businesses and careers in the region. Lincoln Elementary School Principal Tim Sheppard also joins to talk about tomorrow’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the recently-renovated school.

