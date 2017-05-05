Wenatchee PD Preparing for Busy Apple Blossom Weekend

Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about law enforcement over the busier Apple Blossom weekend. Traffic impacts abound in downtown Wenatchee, Orondo Ave., and the Tumwater Canyon US 2 from the Grand Parade and Tour de Bloom bike race.

Chief Crown also talks about upcoming events next week – Coffee With A Cop, Lions Club Officer of the Year awards and a ceremony honoring retired Sgt. Ken Manke who died in a car accident April 28.