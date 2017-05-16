Tourism, Healthcare Continue Strong Local Job Growth, Construction Picking Up
The latest jobs report is in for Chelan and Douglas Counties, chronicling the month of March. The unemployment rate was down, with more residents in the labor force. Hotels and restaurants gained the most jobs, followed by construction and health services. Dan Langager has more from NCW Labor Economist Don Meseck.
