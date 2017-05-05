Tour De Bloom Brings Bike Racers from Around the World to Wenatchee Valley
Apple Blossom festivities abound this weekend. Tomorrow afternoon, downtown Wenatchee is closed to cars to make room for two-wheeled traffic – the Tour De Bloom bike race and omnium. The three-day, two-county cycling event begins today and runs through Sunday. And it’s bringing in people from around the world, as Dan Langager learned from the Wenatchee Valley Velo Club.
