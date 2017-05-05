State Senate Re-Passes Hirst ‘Fix,’ No Compromise in Sight on Education

In its first vote of the special session, the state Senate approved passed legislation to provide a so-called “fix” to the Supreme Court’s Hirst decision. Sponsored by Moses Lake Senator Judy Warnick, chair of the Senate committee on water, the legislation was approved with a bipartisan Senate vote during the 2017 regular session. However, the Democrat-controlled House failed to hold a vote on its own legislation to address the Hirst problem, nor did it approve SB 5239 despite support from rural property owners, associations and local governments for the Senate legislation.

The Washington Supreme Court’s Hirst decision determined that counties are now required to conduct their own tests for water availability — independent of the Department of Ecology — before issuing building permits. Before the October 2016 ruling, counties could rely on Ecology water data when making such decisions. The bill now heads back to the House for its consideration. Warnick said she hopes the House “does the right thing for our struggling rural communities around the state.”

KOHO’s Chris Hansen talked with 12th District Representative Cary Condotta about the Hirst bill and the current state of budget and education negations.