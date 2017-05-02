State Patrol Graduates Largest Cadet Class, Sends Several to NCW

Washington State Patrol says it had the largest class of cadets in its modern history this year. Forty-nine new troopers were sworn in at the Capitol last Wednesday.

The class size increase comes after state lawmakers approved a five percent raise for state troopers. The agency says prior to the pay increase, it lost an average of nine troopers a month in 2015. State lawmakers have said they will raise troopers’ salaries by another 11 percent in July and three percent in 2018. Trooper Brian Moore said the changes will help the agency attract new recruits and retain troopers.