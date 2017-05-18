Seismic Detection Network Continues to Grow 37 Years After St. Helens

On this 18th day of May, we remember the eruption of Mount St. Helens 37 years ago. During the 1980 blast, the upper 1,300 feet of the summit was removed by a huge debris avalanche, leaving a one-by-two mile horseshoe-shaped crater now partially filled by a lava dome and a glacier.

And it’s not just the mountain that’s rebuilding itself. Over the last four decades, geologists and scientists have expanded the seismic detection network on all the major Cascade Range volcanoes. Dan Langager looks back at the eruption of 1980 and forward to preparing for the next big blast.

Photos courtesy USGS.