Retired Wenatchee Police Officer Killed in Single-Car Accident

A retired Wenatchee Police officer died in a single vehicle accident outside of Rock Island Friday morning. 70-year-old Kenneth R. Manke of East Wenatchee was pronounced dead at the scene of the roll-over about 9 a.m. Friday.

Douglas County Deputies responded to Batterman Road to find a 2015 GMC Sierra about 20 feet off the road. The vehicle appeared to be traveling towards Rock Island on Batterman Rd., where it crossed the centerline, went off the road and struck an embankment.

Deputies started CPR and deployed their department-issued defibrillator. EMS and firefighters arrived and continued rescue efforts, but the Manke was pronounced deceased. It is not known why the vehicle went off the road and the investigation continues.

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal talks about his relationship with Manke and the investigation into how his vehicle crashed.