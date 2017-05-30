Port of Douglas County Update – Lisa Parks
Lisa Parks, Executive Director of the Port of Douglas County, joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about new Bitcoin “pods” going in at the Pangborn Business Park, a proposed industrial district for Rock Island at the old silicon plant on the Columbia, her thoughts on future development of Olds Station in Wenatchee and an update on Our Valley Our Future.
