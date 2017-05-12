Our Valley Our Future Awards $21,500 in Project Grants
KOHO 101 continues to bring you updates on the community enhancement initiative Our Valley Our Future. A majority of the 150 action items and all seven large-scale programs known as “game changers” are now in the works.
Dan Langager sat down with Our Valley’s Project Coordinator Steve Maher for the latest with those big projects and grant funding helping to get them off the ground.
