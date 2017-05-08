North Central Accountable Community of Health Selects Six Medicaid Transformation Projects

The North Central Accountable Community of Health selected six projects it will pursue through the Medicaid Transformation Demonstration. They’re expected to bring up to $50 million into Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties to transform Medicaid care delivery, said their Executive Director Senator Linda Evans-Parlette. Through a five-year demonstration, each ACH (there are nine in Washington) will have the ability to develop and implement projects to address regional health priorities and improve care by providing high quality, cost-effective care that treats the whole person, she said.