North Cascades Highway Reopens Ahead of Schedule

State Route 20 – the North Cascades Highway – reopened for 2017 at 11 a.m. yesterday. Opening for the upcoming summer season not only provides drivers another option to cross the Cascades but reconnects US Bike Route 10 between Skagit and Okanogan counties.

WSDOT crews were able to speed up the projected eight week reopening with a little help from mother nature. Spring rain helped melt some areas of snow and WSDOT crews worked long days to clear more than 45 feet of snow from below Liberty Bell Mountain and more than 20 feet in many other avalanche chute areas.

Local WSDOT spokesman Jeff Adamson talks with Chris Hansen about their final sweep of the highway to remove remaining debris and preparations all drivers should take before heading over the scenic byway.