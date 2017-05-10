NCW Summer Water Forecast Remains Positive

The Bureau of Reclamation’s May 2017 Total Water Supply Available forecast for North Central Washington indicates the water supply will fully satisfy senior and junior water rights this irrigation season.

The forecast is based on flows, precipitation, snowpack, and reservoir storage as of May 1, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows. Other future weather conditions that determine the timing of the runoff and the demand for water also are critical in determining streamflows, prorations, and the extent to which the reservoirs fill.

KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports above-average snowpack and below-average spring temperatures are both working in favor of local growers.