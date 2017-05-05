NCW Suicide Prevention Coalition Transitions to Confluence Health
Starting this week, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of North Central Washington transitioned from management under Catholic Family & Child Services to Confluence Health. The coalition was founded by Dr. Julie Rickard, who will now direct it for Confluence Health. Dan Langager reports on what the move means for suicide prevention services in the region.
