NCW Eco-Challenge Kicks Off Today With Downtown Wenatchee Party

The NCW EcoChallenge starts tomorrow, a community-wide competition for Chelan and Douglas county residents, charging participants with trying new, environmentally-friendly behaviors for two weeks. In addition to learning how to reduce your carbon footprint, there are chances to win prizes for yourself and cash for nonprofit agencies. Organized by Climate Conversations NCW, the group is kicking off the friendly competition with a party tonight in downtown Wenatchee at Centennial Park. Dan Langager has the details.