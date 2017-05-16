May is Washington State Volcano Preparedness Month
We’re two days away from the 37th anniversary of an event that changed Washington forever – the eruption of Mount St. Helens. The catastrophic explosion not only caused massive destruction and loss of life, but also became a catalyst for a new era of unprecedented scientific discovery, technology development and community awareness. May is Volcano Preparedness Month in Washington – an opportunity to become more familiar with volcanic hazards in our community. Dan Langager reports.
