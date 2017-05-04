Local Students Receive Over $1 Million in STEM-Focused College Scholarships

Over 50 students from the Cashmere, East Wenatchee, Wenatchee and Quincy will receive up to $22,500 over five years, along with additional skill-building and professional development support, thanks to the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship. It goes to students entering college with plans to major in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Sue Kane, Apple STEM Network Director, said while the demand for talent in those fields remains high, so too does the need for financial aid, as low- and middle-income students continue to face overwhelming tuition and living costs. KOHO’s Chris Hansen has more.