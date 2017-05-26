Lake Chelan Water Levels on the Rise, Even with High Spillway

We’re talking Memorial Day weekend on KOHO today – a holiday where thousands of people come to North Central Washington to enjoy its hiking, biking, wineries and waterways. And in terms of water and boating, Lake Chelan takes the top spot, arguably the city’s busiest weekend of the year.

Jay Witherbee with our sister station in Chelan KOZI reports there is more than enough water in the lake right now for all the boaters.