KOHO Water Safety Month – Safe Kids Chelan-Douglas Counties

With spring weather here and summer break around the corner, it’s Water Safety Month here on KOHO 101. Today, Kay McKellar with Safe Kids Chelan-Douglas Counties joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about the importance of wearing life jackets and other water craft tips.

Safe Kids Chelan-Douglas is led by Douglas County Fire District #2, providing staff, operation support and other resources to assist in keeping kids safe. McKellar said the coalition implements evidence-based programs, such as car-seat checkups, safety workshops and sports clinics, that help parents and caregivers prevent childhood injuries.