IRIS Seeks Volunteers for 2020 Legacy Project ‘Thinking Like A Community’
The Initiative for Rural Innovation and Stewardship – or IRIS – has started distilling lessons gleaned from over 500 stories they’ve gathered from North Central Washington residents since 2005. They’re now creating a multi-platform book called “Thinking Like A Community,” with the goal of helping the next generation build on examples of what worked well in the past.
Dan Langager sat down with the Project’s Director and long-time KOHO contributor Nancy Warner to learn more.
2 Comments
This is such good stuff.
Thanks for listening Jenn. Nancy Warner and IRIS will always have a home on KOHO. – Dan L.