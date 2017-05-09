IRIS Seeks Volunteers for 2020 Legacy Project ‘Thinking Like A Community’

May 9, 2017 | 2

The Initiative for Rural Innovation and Stewardship – or IRIS – has started distilling lessons gleaned from over 500 stories they’ve gathered from North Central Washington residents since 2005. They’re now creating a multi-platform book called “Thinking Like A Community,” with the goal of helping the next generation build on examples of what worked well in the past.
Dan Langager sat down with the Project’s Director and long-time KOHO contributor Nancy Warner to learn more.

Posted in Arts / Entertainment, Education and tagged , , ,

2 Comments

  1. Jenn Crawford on May 9, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    This is such good stuff.

    Reply
    • Dan Langager on May 9, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      Thanks for listening Jenn. Nancy Warner and IRIS will always have a home on KOHO. – Dan L.

      Reply

Leave a Comment