GWATA Hosting NCW Tech and STEM Showcase Saturday at Pybus Market

The Pybus Public Market isn’t just hosting the opening of the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market tomorrow, you’ll also find the 5th annual NCW Tech and STEM Showcase. Put on by GWATA, the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, the showcase will feature tech demos, interactive displays and booths from educators, students, and businesses on how they are helping integrate technology in their classrooms. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., free and open to the public.

Ron Brown, GWATA Board President and Wenatchee School District Director of Instructional Technology, swings by the KOHO studio to talk about the event.