Pledges, Donations Helping Prospects of San Francisco Flight from Pangborn Airport
Craig Larsen, Business & Economic Development at the Port of Chelan County, joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about an initiative underway to get service to San Francisco from Pangborn Memorial Airport. They’re taking pledges and donations from local agencies, businesses and residents to match grant funding to secure those flights. Learn more at FlyWenatchee.com.
← Douglas PUD Rolls Out Monthly Billing, New Online Pay SystemWorld’s Driest Wheat Region in Adams County Breaks 100-Year Snow Record →