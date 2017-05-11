Pledges, Donations Helping Prospects of San Francisco Flight from Pangborn Airport

May 11, 2017 | 0

Craig Larsen, Business & Economic Development at the Port of Chelan County, joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about an initiative underway to get service to San Francisco from Pangborn Memorial Airport. They’re taking pledges and donations from local agencies, businesses and residents to match grant funding to secure those flights. Learn more at FlyWenatchee.com.

Posted in Business / Economy, Transportation and tagged , , , ,

Leave a Comment