Forest Service Seeks Volunteers to Combat Invasive Weeds in Cle Elum Area

This summer, crews will combat invasive non-native plant infestations on more than 700 acres on the Forest near Cle Elum. Starting in June, areas from Liberty to Gold Creek will be treated through a combination of efforts including hand pulling and limited, spot herbicide application.

Planned treatment areas include Table Mtn., Reecer Creek, Swauk Creek, Blue Creek, Liberty, Cougar and Lion Gulch, Teanaway, Manastash, Taneum, Upper Cle Elum Valley, Cooper River, French Cabin, Salmon la sac, Kachess, Box Canyon, Lost Lake, Cabin Creek, Stampede Pass, I-90 corridor and Gold Creek on selected roadsides, trailheads, restoration sites and rock/borrow pits.

Additional information, maps, and volunteer opportunities for this project are available at the Cle Elum Ranger District at 803 W 2nd St., Cle Elum, by calling 852-1100, or checking out their website.