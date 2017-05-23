Fire Along Chumstick Highway Prompts Evacuation Notices
A brush fire at the Brender log yard along the Chumstick Highway in Spromberg Canyon has quickly grown into a multiple alarm blaze this afternoon, prompting evacuation notices for those living in the area. KOHO 101’s Chris Hansen spoke with Annie Schmidt of Chelan County Fire District #3 about the blaze.
How far can you go up Chumstick Hwy from US 2 headed north due to the fire.
Maybe two miles. The Level 1 evac notices go from Sunitsch Canyon south to the US2/Chumstick intersection, and the Level 3s go are between Sunitsch and Eagle Creek.