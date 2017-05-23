Fire Along Chumstick Highway Prompts Evacuation Notices

May 23, 2017 | 2

A brush fire at the Brender log yard along the Chumstick Highway in Spromberg Canyon has quickly grown into a multiple alarm blaze this afternoon, prompting evacuation notices for those living in the area. KOHO 101’s Chris Hansen spoke with Annie Schmidt of Chelan County Fire District #3 about the blaze.

2 Comments

  1. randall DeWitt Vickrey on May 23, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    How far can you go up Chumstick Hwy from US 2 headed north due to the fire.

    Reply
    • Dan Langager on May 23, 2017 at 9:27 pm

      Maybe two miles. The Level 1 evac notices go from Sunitsch Canyon south to the US2/Chumstick intersection, and the Level 3s go are between Sunitsch and Eagle Creek.

      Reply

