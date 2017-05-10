East Wenatchee Teen, Actor Chris Pratt Launch Seattle Children’s Fundraiser

CrowdRise, part of GoFundMe, announced last week that actor Chris Pratt is teaming up with 14-year-old Makenna Schwab, a patient of Seattle Children’s Hospital and East Wenatchee resident, to start a fundraiser benefiting the hospital’s orthopedics and sports medicine department. Donors will have an opportunity to win a trip for four to spend time with Pratt on the set of the Jurassic World sequel in Hawaii. Schwab joined Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about the fundraiser.