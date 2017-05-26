Crews on Spromberg Fire Moving into Mop-Up Mode

Operations on the Spromberg Fire north of Leavenworth are moving into final stages, with much of the state resources that arrived Tuesday night heading home. Spot fires on the east side of the Chumstick Highway are well on their way to being contained. The size estimate will likely remain at 42 acres and no further growth is expected

All Level 3 evacuations were lifted at 7 p.m. Thursday. Spromberg Canyon has been changed to a Level 2, and evacuation levels have been lifted for all other areas. The Chumstick highway is reopened, with reduced speeds in place through the impacted area. Drivers are asked to use extreme care and to slow down when approaching fire response vehicles.

The log pile where the fire started is a unique challenge due to the volumed of stored lumber on site. WA State Department of Natural Resources, Chelan Fire District #3, Chelan County, Fire Mobilization resources, and the outside agencies brought in to support the effort are continuing to work hard at ensuring the log pile is fully controlled and poses no risk of future spread.

Some heavy equipment has been requested to assist with digging into the smoldering pile, allowing fire fighters to access the deep rooted hotspots within. It is expected that the effort to extinguish the pile will take some time to come.