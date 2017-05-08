Chelan Valley Teen Center Receives ‘Friend of Children’ Award
A teen center in the Chelan Valley is being honored by the North Central Educational Service District with the “Friend of Children” Award. Thrive Lake Chelan provides food for families and students in need, raises money for sports equipment and offers mentoring and after-school tutoring. Hayli Libby-Thompson with our sister station in Chelan KOZI has more.
