Chelan PUD Board Approves One-Year Alcoa Contract Extension

Chelan County PUD Commissioner’s approved a contract extension with Alcoa yesterday, a move they said will preserve the opportunity to further consider restarting its aluminum smelter located south of Wenatchee. Alcoa will make a $7.3 million partial payment, with the balance of the $67 million payment due in a year.

PUD Commissioner Garry Arseneault joins Chris Hansen to talk about what went into the board’s decision. He said one key piece of information provided by Alcoa and union representatives Monday was that workers will not lose any benefits with the deferred payment. Commissioners also heard from Kelly Woodard, Wenatchee Aluminum Trades Council president, that he saw the payment deferral as the best chance for restarting the plant and getting his members back to work.