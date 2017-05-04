Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Negotiating City Contract Renewals
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement for the entire county, with the exception of the city of Wenatchee, which has its own police department. Covering the other incorporated cities comes at a cost, which necessitates signing contracts with those cities. Dan Langager talked with Sheriff Brian Burnett to learn more about the process.
← Spring Runoff Causing Forest Service Road WashoutsWenatchee Parks & Rec Update – Director Dave Erickson →