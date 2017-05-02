Chelan County Fire District #1 Building New Squilchuck Station, Planning Future Facilities

Chelan County Fire District #1 Fire Chief Mike Burnett joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about major facilities changes for the district – a expanding the Squilchuck fire station in South Wenatchee, with construction beginning there this month, a new station on N. Wenatchee Ave. at the old Prospector Pies location, revamping their building on the corner of 5th St. and Western Ave. and more. Burnett said some of these changes came as a result of the annexation agreement the district made with the city of Wenatchee.