Chelan County Commissioner Update – Keith Goehner
Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner joins Chris Hansen to talk about the continuation of a recreational marijuana hearing last night and which proposed regulations are still under consideration, the start of fire season last week with the Spromberg Fire along the Chumstick Highway, a public workshop on vacation and overnight rentals in the county and conservation projects along Nason Creek.
