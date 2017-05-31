Chelan County Commissioner Update – Keith Goehner

May 31, 2017 | 0

Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner joins Chris Hansen to talk about the continuation of a recreational marijuana hearing last night and which proposed regulations are still under consideration, the start of fire season last week with the Spromberg Fire along the Chumstick Highway, a public workshop on vacation and overnight rentals in the county and conservation projects along Nason Creek.

Posted in Government and tagged , , , ,

Leave a Comment